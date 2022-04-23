Emilia Romagna GP: Sprint notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A tough Sprint! I just didn't have the pace to keep up with the guys in front, but we got the best result we could today and a few points, so I'm happy. We've got a good position for the race tomorrow, we can fight for some more points from P5. There's a few things to try to work on and figure out tonight, apart from that, I'm happy."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I didn't really know what to expect for the Sprint because we haven't really had dry running this weekend. With the issue in practice this morning, it was really just a 'go out and see what we got' situation. I felt like I had a good start, so I was looking ahead. I got Fernando [Alonso] early and was looking to get Kevin [Magnussen]. But by the time we got to the braking zone I ended up sandwiched between Kevin and Sergio [Perez] going into the braking zone and made we made contact. Luckily there was no damage. I tried to settle into a rhythm, and I think we struggled a bit towards the end with the tyres but other than that it was pretty good and we scored some points. I think we had a bit more to show, but I'm looking forward to tomorrow. It should be good."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "A very good result today, with both cars in the points but also good starting positions for tomorrow's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"P5 for Lando and P6 for Daniel was the best that we could do today. It is a good recovery after a difficult start to the day, with Daniel not able to run in FP2 after the team found an issue on the car, and Lando missing most of the session with a brake system issue. My thanks to the whole team here at the track, supported by the factory, and our colleagues at Mercedes HPP for the hard work today. We have another evening of hard work ahead, as we prepare to do it all over again in what we expect to be an exciting race."

