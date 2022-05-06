Site logo

Miami GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
06/05/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:29.938 134.611 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.044 0.106
3 Perez Red Bull 1:30.150 0.212
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.179 0.241
5 Alonso Alpine 1:30.372 0.434
6 Norris McLaren 1:30.535 0.597
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.547 0.609
8 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:30.860 0.922
9 Ocon Alpine 1:30.861 0.923
10 Magnussen Haas 1:30.921 0.983
11 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.964 1.026
12 Ricciardo McLaren 1:31.208 1.270
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:31.260 1.322
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:31.393 1.455
15 Schumacher Haas 1:31.587 1.649
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.631 1.693
17 Albon Williams 1:31.710 1.772
18 Latifi Williams 1:32.913 2.975
19 Verstappen Red Bull No Time
20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time

