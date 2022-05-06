Miami GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:29.938 134.611 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.044 0.106 3 Perez Red Bull 1:30.150 0.212 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.179 0.241 5 Alonso Alpine 1:30.372 0.434 6 Norris McLaren 1:30.535 0.597 7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.547 0.609 8 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:30.860 0.922 9 Ocon Alpine 1:30.861 0.923 10 Magnussen Haas 1:30.921 0.983 11 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.964 1.026 12 Ricciardo McLaren 1:31.208 1.270 13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:31.260 1.322 14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:31.393 1.455 15 Schumacher Haas 1:31.587 1.649 16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.631 1.693 17 Albon Williams 1:31.710 1.772 18 Latifi Williams 1:32.913 2.975 19 Verstappen Red Bull No Time 20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time