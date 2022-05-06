Russell sets FP2 pace in Miami

Ahead of today's second session, the air temperature is 32 degrees C, while the track temperature is 43.5 degrees. Risk of rain is 10%.

Leclerc was quickest earlier, edging out Russell, Verstappen and Perez, as Mercedes appeared to have got to grips with the porpoising issues that have plagued the W13 in the opening races.

That said, speaking during the break, Andrew Shovlin was refusing to get carried away.

An off for Bottas which saw the Finn spin off into the barriers, produced the only red flag in a session which saw numerous lock-ups, spins and offs.

Traffic also appears to be a problem though that is often the case with street circuits.

All in all it was a session which posed more questions than answers, o we're hoping that the next sixty minutes answers some of those outstanding queries.

Latifi is first out, followed by Vettel, Stroll, Zhou and Sainz.

As a precautionary measure, following his close encounter with the wall in FP1, Red Bull is changing the gearbox on Verstappen's car.

While the stewards have opted to take no further action against Ricciardo for an incident involving Schumacher in FP1, the Australian now impedes the other Haas driver.

As more drivers head out, all are on mediums bar Schumacher who is hards, like his teammate earlier.

Of the first wave, Ocon goes quickest, ahead of Norris, Ricciardo, Sainz, Vettel and Zhou.

In the Alfa garage, Bottas' car is up on its stand... however, when we say car, the C42 is missing its engine, gearbox, indeed the whole rear section.

Sainz goes quickest with a 31.463, as teammate Leclerc heads out.

As Leclerc goes quickest (31.131), Perez spins at Turn 7 after losing the rear end.

As Gasly goes third (31.396), Sainz retakes the top spot.

Around 15 minutes in, the Mercedes pair finally head out, leaving Verstappen and Bottas as the only 'no shows'.

A 31.507 sees Zhou go fourth, as the cameras pick up on a piece of debris on track that turns out to be part of the cooling louvre from Magnussen's car.

Perez splits the Ferraris with a 31.029, as Hamilton posts a 31.545 to go sixth.

Oh dear, Sainz spins off and is in the barriers at Turn 14 after appearing to carry too much speed into the corner. "Sorry guys, I don't know what happened," he admits.

The session is red-flagged, it resumes at 17:59, meaning that there are 31 minutes remaining.

Among the first out is Verstappen, Alfa having confirmed that Bottas will play no part in the session.

The red flag stoppage has seen the drivers switch from mediums to softs.

Verstappen has a problem, "I cannot steer," he reports. He somehow makes it back to the pitlane where mechanic swarm over the car which has smoke billowing from the rear.

Replay shows the Red Bull grinding to a sudden halt and almost collecting Stroll in the process.

Meanwhile, Russell has gone quickest with a 29.938 and Hamilton third (30.179).

Alonso goes fifth, ahead of Norris, Gasly and Magnussen.

"I touched the wall at the exit of the complex," admits Perez.

Work continues on Verstappen's car, overseen by Adrian Newey as the cameras pick up on a porpoising Mercedes... that of Russell.

Latifi park by the side of the track at Turn 9... "I don't know if I have drive," he reports.

The session is red-flagged, resuming shortly after with 9 minutes remaining.

The majority of the drivers are now on mediums, though Russell and Ricciardo stick with softs.

Perez spins at Turn 12 but is able to continue as Red Bull reports that Verstappen suffered a hydraulics issue.

"The engine is doing something weird in Turns 14 and 15," warns Leclerc.

A late spin for Magnussen at Turn 7 briefly brings out the yellows. Shortly after, Vettel spins at Turn 11 as the circuit continues to catch drivers out.

The session ends. Russell is quickest, ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris, Gasly, Zhou, Ocon and Magnussen.

Sainz is eleventh, ahead of Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Vettel, Schumacher, Stroll, Albon, Latifi, Verstappen and Bottas.