Australian GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'll take those two points today! It's been quite an unfortunate race for me, I managed to pass two cars at the start, but then I got unlucky pitting right before the safety car and dropped to P14. I was pretty mad at the time, but I stayed focussed and managed to come back through to P9. I had a nice battle with Lance which I enjoyed, it was pretty intense on a track like this, but in the end I got the best of him. Objectively, it's been a tough weekend for us, so I think we can be quite happy with the result and to leave with two points. I still feel like we've got a few things to improve on, we've got some new parts coming in the next few races, so we've got to keep up with the others if we want to keep fighting for these positions. We would like to be a bit further up in the order, so we'll keep pushing."

Yuki Tsunoda: "There wasn't any pace today. We struggled for the whole race, so we need to work out why to avoid something like this happening again. It was very difficult to keep up with other cars and stay in their DRS, we just lacked performance overall and I didn't expect it to be that bad. It is what it is, we have to stay positive and work on improving for the next race."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Today's race was not straight forward with, similar to the last race, Pierre losing track position with the safety car, meaning he had a lot to do to recover into a points-scoring position. These battles took a lot out of his front left tyre and, unfortunately, a small mistake meant we lost a position to Bottas in the closing laps, finishing P9. Yuki has had a tough day struggling for pace on both compounds, so we need to understand the factors behind this as he was reasonably happy with his car during the Friday and Saturday sessions. We have a lot of work to do ahead of the next race, but at the same time we are looking forward to the challenge."