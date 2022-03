Intestinal pain had Gasly screaming

Shortly after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix had finished, Pierre Gasly revealed that intestinal pain had left him screaming in the closing stages of the race.

The Frenchman finished fifth, thereby scoring his first points of the season after retiring in Bahrain.

However, speaking to the media, Gasly revealed that in the closing stages of the race he had been in excruciating pain.

"I think we can be happy," he said, "but on my side it's been the most painful last 15 laps of my career.

"I don't know what's happened with my intestines, but I was dying inside the car," he revealed. "I was screaming because of pain and I'm just happy the race is done and we managed to secure P8."

Although uncertain as to the exact cause of the pain, the AlphaTauri driver admits that it hurt most under braking or when in left-hand turns, of which the Jeddah track has 16.

"My intestines on braking... every left corner was like… I don't have a tear, but I feel like every left turn someone was stabbing me on the inside of the intestine so it was not nice.

"It was mainly like on that right side, so I need to see the doctor," he added. "The last five laps was just about surviving, and I was just massively in pain so just counting the laps to end and that's why I'm happy we managed to finish the race in P8."

Teammate Yuki Tsunoda never made it to the start, the Japanese driver suffering a terminal technical issue on his way to the grid.

