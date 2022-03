Schumacher withdrawn from Saudi GP

Mick Schumacher has officially withdrawn from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following his heavy crash during qualifying.

The German lost his car after going over the kerb at Turn 11, and spearing into the wall opposite and then careering along the wall until coming to rest at Turn 12.

Though fully conscious he remained in the car until extricated by the medical team. He was then taken to the circuit's medical centre before being flown to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital for precautionary scans.

"The best thing is that Mick has apparently no injuries," team boss Guenther Steiner told the media, "he’s in the hospital right now and being evaluated by the doctors, so he is in good hands.

“There is a possibility that he’ll have to stay for observation overnight at the hospital," he added. "Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to field his car tomorrow.”

The FIA subsequently confirmed that Haas had officially withdrawn his entry.

