Saudi Arabian GP: Qualifying team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher qualified 10th and 14th respectively for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship - however, after an incident involving Mick Schumacher in Q2, the German driver will not participate in Sunday's 50-lap race.

Schumacher was taken to the trackside Medical Centre following a significant accident at Turn 12 in his VF-22 in the Q2 section of qualifying. After his assessment revealed no injuries, Schumacher was transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks. The team has subsequently taken the decision to contest the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the sole entry of Kevin Magnussen.

The evening had started well for Haas F1 Team with Magnussen and Schumacher both successfully advancing into Q2 after strong Q1 performances - as they did a week earlier in Bahrain. Each driver utilized two sets of Pirelli P Zero Red softs - both saving their quickest laps in the VF-22 for their final runs around the fastest street circuit in Formula 1. Magnussen advanced courtesy of a 1:29.831 (P7) while Schumacher followed his teammate into Q2 with a 1:30.167 (P14).

Q2 was subsequently marred by Schumacher's incident - which resulted in a significant red flag delay. The 23-year-old had earlier set a 1:29.920 (P14) lap on a used set of softs before heading back out on a fresh set of the compound before his accident. Magnussen delivered a 1:29.456 (P8) to make Q3 for the second successive qualifying. In Q3 his first flying run was his quickest, the Dane clocking a 1:29.588 (P10) - Magnussen unable to improve his lap time on his second and final run.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "A very eventful day for us. The best thing is that Mick has apparently no injuries, he's in the hospital right now and being evaluated by the doctors, so he is in good hands at the moment. There is a possibility that he'll have to stay for observation overnight at the hospital. Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to field his car tomorrow. Kevin, having not done a lot of practice yesterday, I think he did a fantastic job today getting into Q3. His last run was not as planned but I think that was down to not having enough time on track. We're still happy with Q3 and P10 tomorrow."

Kevin Magnussen: "I've heard Mick is uninjured which is good and incredible when you see the crash that he had, but the safety is so good with these cars with the fact that you can walk away from a crash like that, it's impressive. I think he was having a great qualifying session up until that point and he was up for a good result, so he'll just need to come back and get on the horse and bounce back. We have to be happy with Q3, but the car was better than P10, I didn't get the most out of it. Honestly my neck just completely broke in Q3 - suddenly it snapped, and I couldn't hold it. I wasn't driving well, I think maybe there was a P5 in the car, there's only half a second up to P5 and my best lap in Q3 was on used tires - and not a great lap as I said. The team had a P5 in it, but I didn't."