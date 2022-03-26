Saudi Arabian GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.735 153.911 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.768 0.033 3 Perez Red Bull 1:29.833 0.098 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.009 0.274 5 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:30.030 0.295 6 Ocon Alpine 1:30.139 0.404 7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.148 0.413 8 Magnussen Haas 1:30.262 0.527 9 Alonso Alpine 1:30.296 0.561 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.415 0.680 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.707 0.972 12 Schumacher Haas 1:30.765 1.030 13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:30.946 1.211 14 Russell Mercedes 1:30.983 1.248 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.067 1.332 16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:31.186 1.451 17 Albon Williams 1:31.374 1.639 18 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:31.424 1.689 19 Norris McLaren 1:31.529 1.794 20 Latifi Williams 1:31.992 2.257