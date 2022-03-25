Saudi Arabian GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "We completed plenty of laps today, tried some new things, and continue to learn how to optimise this car. FP1 is not very representative here [being run in the daytime], but it is all useful data for the coming races. Every lap is helpful at this time of year. We continued to work on the balance of the car in FP2 and did all the usual evaluation of the tyre compounds. We will crunch the info tonight to see where we can find more performance ahead of qualy."

Nico Hulkenberg: "I think it was a productive first day back in the car. It is a new circuit for me to learn, which always provides its own challenges, but it was an exciting experience out there. It is a very high-speed circuit and an intense lap, more so than it can appear on TV. The team completed its programme, we made good use of the laps, and I feel I learned as much as I could out on track."