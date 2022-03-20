Site logo

Bahrain GP: Result

NEWS STORY
20/03/2022

Result of the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 57 1h 37:33.584
2 Sainz Ferrari 57 + 0:05.598
3 Hamilton Mercedes 57 + 0:09.675
4 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:11.211
5 Magnussen Haas 57 + 0:14.754
6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 57 + 0:16.119
7 Ocon Alpine 57 + 0:19.423
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 57 + 0:20.386
9 Alonso Alpine 57 + 0:22.690
10 Zhou Alfa Romeo 57 + 0:23.064
11 Schumacher Haas 57 + 0:32.574
12 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 0:45.873
13 Albon Williams 57 + 0:53.932
14 Ricciardo McLaren 57 + 0:54.975
15 Norris McLaren 57 + 0:56.335
16 Latifi Williams 57 + 1:01.795
17 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 57 + 1:03.829
Perez Red Bull 56 Retired
Verstappen Red Bull 54 Retired
Gasly AlphaTauri 44 Retired

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:34.570 (Lap 51)

