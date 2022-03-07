F1 to remain at Imola until 2025

The Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola is to remain on the calendar until 2025 as F1 bosses agree new deal.

This follows two successful Grands Prix, under the heading Emilia Romagna, during the pandemic and the inclusion of the race in this year's championship.

Imola first hosted a Grand Prix in 1980 before the track was awarded the honour of hosting the Italian Grand Prix for the first time that year. From 1981, it hosted the famous San Marino Grand Prix and hosted a total of 27 races up until 2006. It returned as venue for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in 2020.

"I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix until 2025," said Stefano Domenicali. "The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic. It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future.

"I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen and the work of the Emilia-Romagna Region, in particular the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the City of Imola. We are all looking forward to being back in Imola in April to thrill our fans."

"Today's agreement ratifies the presence of the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit in Imola until 2025," added Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Automobile Club of Italy. "Imola, its great history and the strong tie of its territory to the world of engines deserved this recognition. This is not only a great success for sport in Italy but also a great enrichment for the top international motorsport series that has confirmed in its calendar for several years one of the most difficult races, but also the greatest, and the one that's mostly loved by both drivers and teams.

"Of course, the long negotiations carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy managed to achieve the desired goal thanks to the important support received from various local authorities. Among all, I would like to underline the enthusiastic work of the Emilia Romagna Region and its President Stefano Bonaccini."

"It's an extraordinary result for the Emilia-Romagna region and for the Motor Valley," said Stefano Bonaccini, President of Emilia Romagna. "The confirmation that the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix that will be held at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Autodrome in Imola until 2025 is a reward to an important team effort that involved the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ice (i.d. the Italian Trade Agency), the City of Imola, ACI, CON.AMI and Formula One, of course.

"After two successfully organized editions, a unique event of great international appeal and absolute prestige was confirmed on the long run along the Via Emilia despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic and while preparations are already underway for the 2022 edition. The event will allow us to turn the spotlight on both a region which is home to great champions and world-famous motorsport brands and Italy, a country rich in unique, internationally renowned excellence in all fields, starting from the automotive industry.

"For us, this is a great source of pride and a precious opportunity to discuss values, knowledge and professionalism that translate first and foremost into work, innovation and the ability to do business together and with great passion."