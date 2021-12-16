Site logo

Leclerc tests positive... again

NEWS STORY
16/12/2021

Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID for the second time this year.

The Monegasque, who tested positive in January, has tested positive for the virus once again following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi,” said Ferrari in a brief statement.

“He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home.”

The youngster finished tenth in the season finale, finishing the season seventh overall, two places behind teammate Carlos Sainz, who claimed his fourth podium of the season at the weekend.

The pair have appeared well-matched, both on qualifying and on Sundays, though Leclerc failed to start his home race following an issue on his way to the grid.

The Monegasque remained in Abu Dhabi after the weekend in order to take part in the post-season tyre test.

