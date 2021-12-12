Mazepin to miss season finale after testing positive for COVID

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin will miss today's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID.

"Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic," said the team in a brief statement, "but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned.

"Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing."

Which, if nothing else, means that social media will be that little bit less busy this afternoon.

