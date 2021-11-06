Site logo

Mexican GP: Saturday Free - Times

06/11/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:17.024 125.000 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.217 0.193
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.675 0.651
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.708 0.684
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:18.029 1.005
6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.037 1.013
7 Ricciardo McLaren 1:18.121 1.097
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.202 1.178
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.213 1.189
10 Norris McLaren 1:18.312 1.288
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.352 1.328
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:18.531 1.507
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.556 1.532
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:18.614 1.590
15 Alonso Alpine 1:18.847 1.823
16 Ocon Alpine 1:18.999 1.975
17 Russell Williams 1:19.211 2.187
18 Schumacher Haas 1:19.238 2.214
19 Latifi Williams 1:19.313 2.289
20 Mazepin Haas 1:20.479 3.455

