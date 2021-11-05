Site logo

Mexican GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
05/11/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.301 124.552 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.725 0.424
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.810 0.509
4 Perez Red Bull 1:17.871 0.570
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:18.318 1.017
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.429 1.128
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.605 1.304
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.644 1.343
9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:18.681 1.380
10 Alonso Alpine 1:18.732 1.431
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:18.841 1.540
12 Norris McLaren 1:18.979 1.678
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:19.227 1.926
14 Ocon Alpine 1:19.431 2.130
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:19.521 2.220
16 Schumacher Haas 1:19.620 2.319
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.730 2.429
18 Latifi Williams 1:20.820 3.519
19 Mazepin Haas 1:21.581 4.280
20 Russell Williams No Time

