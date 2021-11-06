Horner "disappointed" by Wolff's clash comment

Christian Horner admits to being "disappointed" by Toto Wolff's suggestion that the title fight could be decided by a Senna/Prost, Schumacher/Villeneuve type incident.

Speaking to that bastion of integrity, the Daily Mail last week, Wolff rang the tabloid's bells by suggesting that, with an eye on the events at Silverstone and Monza, the 2021 title might be decided by a clash involving the two protagonists.

Looking ahead to a possible championship decider in Abu Dhabi, he said: "Whoever is in front is absolutely going to try to do the same as in the Senna-Prost years".

As the Mexico weekend got underway, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were both keen to distance themselves from Wolff's suggestion, insisting that it would be the worst possible scenario.

Asked his thoughts on Wolff's comment, Christian Horner was in no doubt.

"I was disappointed to read in the comments that that was being condoned," said the Briton. "We want a really fair fight between now and the end of the championship and I think any driver would want to win the championship on track.

"We're a team of racers and that's... if we can pull off this feat - and it's a massive, massive task - then we wouldn't want to win a championship through a collision between the drivers. There's been enough of those this year already.

"What we saw in Austin was a great fight between two drivers at the top of their game," he continued. "I think a few more races like Austin between now and the end of the year, I think the biggest winner will be Formula 1.

"Nobody wants to see a championship decided in a gravel trap."

Hear, hear!

Check out our Friday gallery from Mexico City, here.