Wolff fears crash could decide 2021 title

In the wake of Silverstone and Monza, Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff fears the 2021 title could yet be decided by a crash.

Though we are unlikely to see a 2008 scenario whereby the title is decided in the final corner on the final lap of the last race of the season, it is entirely possible that the 2021 championship fight will go down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

Though Helmut Marko claims wins in Mexico and Brazil could see Max Verstappen lift the title, Lewis Hamilton has been there, seen it and worn the T-Shirt.

However, with an eye on events at Silverstone and Monza, as each race sees the odds stacked a little higher, the tension mount a little further, Toto Wolff fears the title could yet be decided by a coming together.

"If it was to come to the scenario of the last race in Abu Dhabi and they were to be racing each other for the title, whoever is in front is absolutely going to try to do the same as in the Senna-Prost years," he tells the Daily Mail.

"What happened in Monza? Verstappen took Lewis out because he was about to overtake and he was quicker. And that is totally understandable," says the Austrian, while omitting to refer to the Silverstone clash which saw Hamilton penalised for causing a collision.

"If you are racing for the championship and you see it fading away because the other guy is overtaking you, what tool have you got other than the one that makes sure he can't overtake? We've seen it with Schumacher and Villeneuve, we saw it with Senna and Prost... twice.

"I would never give the instruction to crash into anyone else," he insists, "but if they go to that last race and whoever is in front wins the championship, they will be racing each other, hard. And I don't think you can control it, Hamilton and Verstappen.

"I don't think you want to control it," he adds, "because they are the gladiators in their machines. That is what makes this sport so interesting, because it is ingrained in our nature that we don't like confrontation and then one is intrigued to see how that relationship unfolds.

"If they crash are they going to confront each other? What are they going to say? Will they look in each other’s eyes? We would not interfere. The relationship is sorted out between the individuals."

However, in the wake of the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton told ESPN that winning the title due to a tangle with his opponent would be unthinkable.

"There's never ever a question about that," he said. "I would never want to win in that way.

"If that means you don't win at all, at least you have your dignity," he added. "I wouldn't want to win any other way; you always want to win the right way."