United States GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
22/10/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:34.874 129.988 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.919 0.045
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.806 0.932
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.334 1.460
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:36.508 1.634
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:36.611 1.737
7 Perez Red Bull 1:36.798 1.924
8 Norris McLaren 1:36.855 1.981
9 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:36.874 2.000
10 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:36.876 2.002
11 Russell Williams 1:36.966 2.092
12 Ocon Alpine 1:36.970 2.096
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.972 2.098
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:36.982 2.108
15 Alonso Alpine 1:37.068 2.194
16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:37.458 2.584
17 Latifi Williams 1:37.463 2.589
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:37.954 3.080
19 Schumacher Haas 1:38.866 3.992
20 Mazepin Haas 1:42.239 7.365

