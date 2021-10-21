United States GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Aramco United States Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Hamilton Mercedes 4 3 3 3 2 2 4 Bottas Mercedes 5 5 5 4 2 3 5 Verstappen Red Bull 4 4 4 4 3 3 7 Perez Red Bull 4 4 4 4 4 4 6 Ricciardo McLaren 4 4 4 2 2 2 4 Norris McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Stroll Aston Martin 3 3 3 2 2 2 3 Vettel Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Alonso Alpine 3 3 3 3 2 2 8 Ocon Alpine 3 3 3 3 2 2 8 Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 3 3 3 6 Sainz Ferrari 4 4 4 3 3 3 7 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 3 3 3 3 3 3 6 Gasly Alpha Tauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 2 2 2 6 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 2 2 2 6 Mazepin Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2 5 Schumacher Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2 5 Russell Williams 3 3 3 2 2 2 3 Latifi Williams 4 4 4 2 2 2 4