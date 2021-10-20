Honda-powered teams to run Acura branding in US Grand Prix

The Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars will carry Acura instead of the usual Honda branding on the rear wings at this weekend's United States Grand Prix.



Acura will also appear on the race suits and helmet visors of all four drivers. The Acura logo was first seen in F1 on the visors of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna at the 1989 USA Grand Prix and was last worn by the Honda team's Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello in Canada in 2007.

"We are happy to promote Honda's Acura division at the United States Grand Prix and for them to support us in this our final season in Formula 1," said Masashi Yamamoto, Managing Director, Honda Racing F1. "Acura is an important brand in the USA, Canada and China amongst other countries and has a long and successful history of motor sport involvement also linked to Honda Performance Development, Honda's racing division in the States.

"This special livery is a one-off, just for this event, but we hope it will be remembered as part of another successful weekend for our Formula 1 team in what has been an exciting and excellent season so far.

"This will not be the first time that Formula 1 cars and drivers have raced with Acura branding. The Acura marque made its F1 debut at the 1989 United States Grand Prix in Phoenix, when Alain Prost won, with Acura on his helmet visor. Let's hope that's a good omen for this weekend."