Bottas "wasn't aware" of Andretti talks with Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas has admitted that when signing his multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo he was unaware that the team was in talks with Michael Andretti.

Andretti, who has admitted his desire to enter F1, is understood to be meeting with representatives of Sauber, which runs the team, this weekend.

"I wasn't aware during the negotiations," Bottas told reporters today. "To be honest I don't know much details, if there's actually a big chance for that happening or not.

"I'm sure the people who will make the decision, they will know what is going to be best for the team in the long-term," he added, the deal said to have the support of many within the paddock, not least the sport's owners.

"I don't have much say on who owns the team and with how many percentage, that's how it goes, that's the business side of Formula 1," he laughed. "As long as the team still has the right people, key people in there, than I believe can do a great job, that's the main thing for me."

Asked if he had any concerns over the possible buy-out, he said: "Why not? Obviously as a driver for the team in the future it would be, before that, nice to know a bit more about the plans for the future. But yeah, why not?"