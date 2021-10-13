Mercedes to begin assimilating Russell into team

Aware that he is still a Williams driver, ahead of his move in 2022 Mercedes is to begin assimilating George Russell into the team.

Part of the German manufacturer's development programme, and having stood-in for Lewis Hamilton in last year's Sakhir Grand Prix, Russell is already aware of the team's practices, however over the coming months he will be brought fully up to speed.

"We need to respect that George is still a Williams driver and needs to do the utmost for Williams to climb up the ranks in the Constructors' Championship and he's done a good job so far," said Toto Wolff.

"And we have Valtteri and Lewis," he added, "they are our drivers."

As recently as August he was in action for the German team, driving in the post-Hungary GP tyre test.

"Over the autumn we're going to slowly but surely collaborate more without ever jeopardising or interfering into the current championship," said Wolff. "But we haven't started yet."

"There is not much involvement of the drivers for next year development yet," said Williams boss, Jost Capito when asked if Russell's 'exposure' to future development is being limited in view of his imminent departure. "He's doing his job preparing the races and preparing for the rest of the season."

Asked if the Briton is still using the team's simulator, he said: Of course... there's nothing changed after the decision that he's at Mercedes next year."