Survey sees Verstappen voted fan favourite

An online survey of F1 fans suggests that Max Verstappen is their favourite driver, while McLaren is their favourite team.

To put things in perspective, of the multi-million audience the sport claims in its TV viewing figures, only 167,302 fans took part in the survey conducted by the increasingly powerful Motorsport Network in partnership with F1 and Nielsen Sports.

Asked their favourite driver, Max Verstappen took 14.4% of the vote, the youngster seemingly as popular outside his Dutch homeland as within, while Lando Norris (13.7%) was second favourite, the McLaren driver especially popular with female fans.

According to the survey, Ferrari, long considered the most popular of all teams, only ranked third with a 17.9% share, whilst 25.9% of the vote went to McLaren and 19.8% to Red Bull. Mercedes could only make fourth with 11.9% of the vote.

Interestingly, and flying in the face of everything F1 bosses and the teams are saying, only 6.7% of those taking part feel that the Sprints are improving the show, while 9.3% were in favour of refuelling during races and a whopping 38.5% were in favour of a tyre war.

Additionally, 39.5% were in favour of leaving drivers free to race without intervention, except for dangerous driving.

"We are hugely grateful for all the fans that have given their time to share their views in this huge survey," said F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali in response to the findings.

"We are privileged as a sport to be truly international, racing in continents and countries around the world with a global fan base," he added. "We reach every corner of the globe through our events, tv broadcast and social media and media content.

"This is a blessing - to have such a platform - but it is also a responsibility. We must protect what we have, grow it, reach more fans, and ensure those blessings remain and get stronger.

"The results of the survey show we are doing the right things and we will continue to be focused on creating excitement and entertainment on and off the track which is what all our fans want. We are hugely excited about our future, and we know our fans are too."

As Greta (or Iggy) might say: "Blah, blah, blah!"