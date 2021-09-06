Perez rues issues with Mazepin and Norris

Despite finishing 8th after starting from the pitlane, Sergio Perez believes that if not for issues with rivals he could have finished higher up the order.

Qualifying a disappointing 16th after failing to complete a second flying lap due to traffic, Sergio Perez was further handicapped going into Sunday's race after his team fitted a new engine which meant he started from the pitlane.

In his efforts to avoid an erratic Nikita Mazepin in the early stages of the race, Perez locked-up heavily, effectively destroying a set of tyres before he'd even begun his hoped for recovery.

However, after pitting on lap 8 he subsequently worked his way through the field to eighth.

For most of the afternoon, Lando Norris had been the car ahead, and when the Mexican finally made his move the pair clashed.

Though he incurred damage in the clash with the McLaren, Perez came home in eighth, however he believes that but for the incidents he could have finished nearer the front.

"We managed to minimise a bit the damage, especially on this track which is very much impossible to overtake," said the Red Bull driver. "A lot of risk had to be taken.

"It was a race really complicated a lot with Nikita in the beginning because I flat-spotted my tyres," he continued. "He moved really late under braking.

"To avoid him I flat-spotted my tyres, I had to come in and basically start again, our race. I think that cost us probably P6.

"Apart from that it was a sensible race apart from the touch with Lando as well which cost a lot of the right-hand side of the floor, it took away. I think that also cost us P6.

"The positive is that Max won the race for the team, we have our new engine and we are good for the rest of the year."

Asked about the clash, which lifted the Red Bull in the air, Norris said: "I can't look at my mirror the whole way round the corner. So a bit of it has to be done on judgement and expectation of him knowing I'm not going to make his life easy, and me knowing he's going to try and go around the outside.

"We squeezed and I think I left him enough room," he added. "I need to look at an onboard and stuff.

"Of course I'm going to come off throttle and try and squeeze him and not make his life easy," he admitted. "But it's only that, I'm not going to try and make contact or try and force him off or anything because last time I did I got a penalty.

"I'm not stupid, I'm not silly, but I'm not going to let him past either, it's that simple."

