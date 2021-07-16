Norris shaken by mugging

Lando Norris admits that he is still struggling to sleep after being mugged following last weekend's Euro Final at Wembley.

Though physically unharmed, the youngster admits he is still shocked by the incident which saw him robbed of his £40k watch as he returned to his McLaren GT which was parked near to the stadium.

"The difficult thing is the shock of realising it can happen to anyone including yourself when you never think it will happen to you, or it's a very slim chance," he told reporters at Silverstone.

"The shock that you can still be vulnerable in any position, it's a scary thing," he added, "and I don't wish it on anyone."

In a subsequent interview with Sky Sports, he admitted: "I've been better, I can say that. I'm not in perfect condition, I'm not going to lie.

"Some work to do, mentally," he continued. "Of course I talk about that a lot and mental health, and mental strength is very important. I've not been sleeping that great, and so on.

"Not ideal and I'm feeling a bit sore. But I'm not the guy in the worst position after Wembley. I'll work on it, I'll make sure I'm in the best shape possible and I feel like I can still go out and focus on what I need to do and that's the main thing.

"It's tough, not the night I wanted, and I guess not the night we all wanted from an England perspective and definitely not the way I wanted it to end.

"It's not the nicest experience for anyone to go through and it's not only me that it's happened to, it's happened to other people. It's something I don't wish upon anyone and of course if anyone else goes through it, I can sympathise with them and I know what they feel like."

