New engine formula a "fantastic opportunity" for F1, says Horner

Admitting that F1 has to "tick the sustainable boxes", Christian Horner believes the 2025 engine formula must "address the emotion, the sounds and entertainment" or risk being like Formula E.

Never ones to shy away from an argument or threaten to walk away unless they get their own way - in the future Red Bull will have another platform on which to fight, the engine formula, for having bought Honda's IP the Austrian company is now a manufacturer as well as a constructor.

At the weekend the manufacturers, including hopefuls Porsche and Audi, met with F1 and the FIA to discuss the engine formula from 2025.

Already committed to improving its green credentials, with its eye on the automotive industry in general, especially the banning of the internal combustion engine in numerous cities and countries within the next decade, F1 has its work cut out.

Toto Wolff has already suggested that the 2025 formula will see the electric component of the F1 power unit increase "massively", and while Red Bull's Christian Horner admits that the sport must "tick the sustainable boxes", he warns against going too far down that particular road lest the sport loses some of its core ingredients, the magic that sets it apart.

"We see that costs of the current engine are extremely prohibitive," says Horner, according to Motorsport.com. "It was not thought of when this engine was conceived, and I think there's a fantastic opportunity for what could arguably be the engine for ten years, when it's introduced, to do something a little bit different.

"I think it has to address the emotion, the sounds, and yes, of course, it has to tick the sustainable boxes," he added. "But, I think it still needs to be entertaining, otherwise, we should all go and do Formula E.

"Hopefully, the collective minds can come up with something attractive for 2025, or what would be more sensible is do the job properly for 2026."

Other than sustainable fuels, which appear to be the most popular route, other options on the table include scrapping the expensive MGU-H systems as well as increasing fuel flow and maximum revs.

"It was a constructive dialogue," said Horner of Saturday's meeting. "It's important we find the right solution, both in cost and product, for the future of F1. So I think all the right stakeholders are involved in that discussion, and it's important to work collectively for the benefit of the sport."