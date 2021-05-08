Spanish GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "From my side it was a good qualifying. I'm pleased with my lap with no mistakes and I feel like I extracted the most out of the car. It was very close, but it wasn't quite enough and sometimes you have to accept that. Mercedes seem to be a little bit ahead of us over one lap but to be on the front row here, especially compared to last year where we really struggled, we can be very happy with that. We know that the start is very important here and it can impact the race result, so of course we are focused on it, but we want to keep it clean as well as it's a long race. We will of course give it our best tomorrow and I think we have decent race pace, if it's enough to beat them I don't know but we will push them all the way."

Sergio Perez: "It was a tough qualifying out there and just a bad day in general. I didn't get a good lap throughout today and I was not feeling 100% in qualifying with some shoulder pain so we did well to progress to Q3 which shows what a good car we have. In terms of pace, we have a very good race car so it's a shame we are starting out of position as it's a difficult place to overtake but I'm confident we will be able to fight for a very strong result. Tomorrow is a new opportunity, hopefully we are able to minimize the damage and take some steps forward. I'll be aggressive as I need to come through the field and catch up to the leaders as early as possible. In general, it's not been the best weekend from my side but looking at previous races this year, you can see things are coming together and I'm just getting to know the car better which is the key."

Christian Horner, Team Principal: "It was another very exciting qualifying and a fantastic performance by the Team. Our first front row start in Barcelona for 10 years and Max was once again so close to pole. Being on the front row is very encouraging and there are a lot of positives to take from today. Last year we were 0.7s off pole and this year Max has completed an almost identical lap time to Lewis, so it's great progress. Checo recovered after having a spin on his first lap in Q3 and will start in P8, but we know how strong he is in the race and despite it being a difficult track to overtake on I'm confident he will make good progress. It will be important to get a good start, the margins are so tight between us and Mercedes at the moment that the small things make a big difference, so the start and that run down to the first corner is going to be important and very exciting to watch."