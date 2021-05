Spanish GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Overall I think we actually had quite a good day and the car seems pretty competitive. I was a little bit wide at Turn 10 on my push lap in FP2 but there is nothing shocking to report from either session. The track changes to Turn 10 seem better over one lap when you are pushing. It is a bit faster and more enjoyable to drive, but for overtaking I think it could be worse. How competitive we are going to be tomorrow is always going to be a question mark on a Friday but from our side we are quite happy. Of course you always want to improve and do better so we just have to make sure tomorrow that we are up there but I'm looking forward to it."

Sergio Perez: "It was a tricky day today. We had a couple of delays in both sessions which meant we were rushing a little and running into some traffic, and with less practice time this year it's important to get the laps in. Tonight we've got some understanding to do and pace to find, especially over one lap. I think our long run pace is stronger but there's work to do. Let's see what we can find because qualifying here is especially important. Hopefully we can recover the pace and be in the mix tomorrow."