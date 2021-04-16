No further action following Ocon/Perez clash

Imola stewards deem that no further action is required following today's clash involving Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon.

On a morning when Formula One Management's coverage of proceedings appeared to be in total disarray, the session was red-flagged when Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were involved in an incident that appeared to have been missed by the cameras.

Both cars were out on the spot, with Christian Horner unable to shed little light on the incident other than the fact that Perez was on a hot lap while his French rival was on a cool down lap.

Due to the various images with TV images, data and even radio communications, Horner admitted that the little information he had was relayed to him by Perez himself.

The stewards heard from both drivers and their team representatives and - unlike race fans around the world - had access to video evidence.

Seemingly, Ocon slowed before Turn 5 in order to let Perez by, as well as moving entirely to the inside of the turn.

Perez was on a fast lap and the two cars reached the apex at the same time, and just barely touched wheels.

In the end, both drivers, who enjoyed a somewhat fractious relationship when they were teammates at Force India, agreed that it was an unfortunate miscommunication of timing between them, not helped by the fact that both drivers had limited or no communications with their teams at the time.

Both drivers agreed that neither was at fault and a result the stewards opted to take no further action.