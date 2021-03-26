Bahrain GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.394 132.466 mph 2 Bottas Mercedes 1:31.692 0.298 3 Norris McLaren 1:31.897 0.503 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.921 0.527 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.993 0.599 6 Perez Red Bull 1:32.071 0.677 7 Gasly Alpha Tauri 1:32.195 0.801 8 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.366 0.972 9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.434 1.040 10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:32.786 1.392 11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:33.134 1.740 12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:33.157 1.763 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.233 1.839 14 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:33.329 1.935 15 Ocon Alpine 1:33.528 2.134 16 Alonso Alpine 1:33.872 2.478 17 Russell Williams 1:34.127 2.733 18 Latifi Williams 1:34.340 2.946 19 Schumacher Haas 1:34.501 3.107 20 Mazepin Haas 1:34.975 3.581