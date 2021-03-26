Site logo

Bahrain GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
26/03/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.394 132.466 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:31.692 0.298
3 Norris McLaren 1:31.897 0.503
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.921 0.527
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.993 0.599
6 Perez Red Bull 1:32.071 0.677
7 Gasly Alpha Tauri 1:32.195 0.801
8 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.366 0.972
9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.434 1.040
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:32.786 1.392
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:33.134 1.740
12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:33.157 1.763
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.233 1.839
14 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:33.329 1.935
15 Ocon Alpine 1:33.528 2.134
16 Alonso Alpine 1:33.872 2.478
17 Russell Williams 1:34.127 2.733
18 Latifi Williams 1:34.340 2.946
19 Schumacher Haas 1:34.501 3.107
20 Mazepin Haas 1:34.975 3.581

