Bahrain circuit to go green from 2022

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) has announced that all energy used by the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 will come from sustainable energy sources, meeting the circuit's needs throughout the race weekend, and beyond.

The Kingdom of Bahrain's Sustainable Energy Authority has recently completed a feasibility study for the initiative, which, when fully developed, will eventually meet the circuit's entire annual energy needs.

This initiative supports Bahrain's commitment to increase renewable energy use in the Kingdom and Formula 1's plan to have net zero carbon emissions by 2030. The plans will reduce the venue's carbon footprint and generate significant savings on overall energy costs.

Phase 1 will go into construction this summer with completion expected early next year, well ahead of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022. The first phase of this exciting project will more than cover the energy requirements of the Formula 1 weekend, with excess to spare. Implementation of further project phases will ultimately see the BIC's annual energy needs met entirely from sustainable sources.

"Today's commitment is an important part of our broader sustainability aims as a circuit and supports F1's own target to be net carbon neutral by 2030," said Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of the Bahrain International Circuit. "This initiative will not only make our F1 race a cleaner and greener event in the future, but will encourage other large-scale events to make the move to sustainable energy, and inspire sports fans to embrace change."

"We are proud of the efforts by the Bahrain International Circuit to make the race more sustainable and their bigger plans for the coming years," added Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. "This is another great example of the steps being taken by the country under its leadership to use technology and innovation to advance its sustainability plans. It perfectly aligns to our own strategy to be Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030 and to improve our sustainability on and off the track."