Gasly tests positive for COVID

NEWS STORY
31/01/2021

AlphaTauri driver, Pierre Gasly is the sixth F1 driver to test positive for COVID.

"I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for Covid-19," the Frenchman revealed on social media tonight. "I've told everyone I've been in contact with during the last few days.

"I'm currently self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities," he added. "I'm feeling OK, and will continue to follow my training plan from my home while I remain in isolation. Take care."

Over the course of the 2020 season, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton all missed races after testing positive, while in recent weeks Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have also contracted the virus.

