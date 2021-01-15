2021 plans for Red Bull Juniors revealed

Yuki Tsunoda's graduation to AlphaTauri was an excellent end to 2020 for the Red Bull Junior Team as it announces its plans for the coming year.

For 2021, the Red Bull Junior Team has another great line-up of talent, all aiming for the same sort of progress.

Tsunoda was a Honda Formula Dream Project driver and so is new Red Bull Junior, Ayumu Iwasa. The 19-year-old Japanese won the 2020 French F4 Championship and will carry the Junior Team colours in both FIA F3 and Asian F3. Jak Crawford and Jonny Edgar also make the step from F4 to F3.

Ahead of them on the drive to F1 are returning Red Bull Juniors Jehan Daruvala, Liam Lawson and Juri Vips, all three contest the F2 series this season.

Besides the official members of the Red Bull Junior Team there is also Red Bull support for Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan in F3 and newcomer Arvid Lindblad. The 13-year-old is jointly British and Swedish and won the 2020 WSK Super Master Series in OK Junior, he will continue his karting career.

Ayumu Iwasa (Japan - September 22nd 2001)

Joining the Red Bull Junior Team after winning the French F4 Championship he will campaign both the Asian and FIA F3 series with Hitech GP.

Jak Crawford (USA - May 2nd 2005)

A great F4 season with victories in both the ADAC and Italian championships provided the perfect training for the 2021 move into F3 with Hitech GP.

Jehan Daruvala (India - October 1st 1998)

After ending the 2020 F2 season with victory in the final race, he will again race in F2 with Carlin after starting his year in Asian F3.

Jonny Edgar (Great Britain - February 13th 2004)

Winning the ADAC F4 series combined with a very strong Italian F4 campaign provide a perfect launch into F3 with Carlin.

Juri Vips (Estonia - August 10th 2000)

Covid destroyed his planned 2020 Super Formula campaign but some strong mid season F2 drives set him up for a full 2021 F2 season with Hitech GP.

Liam Lawson (New Zealand - February 11th 2002)

Three F3 wins in 2020, including the final race of the year, set him up very well for the step into F2 with Hitech GP. He will also have selected DTM outings.

Red Bull supported drivers

Dennis Hauger (Norway - March 17th 2003)

The step from F4 to F3 is always a big one and 2020 was hard. That valuable experience should make a second FIA F3 campaign far better as he joins Prema.

Jack Doohan (Australia - January 20th 2003)

It was a tough 2020 F3 season but the experience is a great preparation for a second year. Team to be announced.

Arvid Lindblad (Sweden & Great Britain - August 8th 2007)

He won the 2020 WSK Super Master Series in OK Junior and will continue his karting career in 2021.