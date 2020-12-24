Sir Frank Williams discharged from hospital

In a welcome bit of good news, Williams has revealed that team founder, Sir Frank Williams has been discharged from hospital.

"We're delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home," said the Grove outfit.

"The Williams family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time, and to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Sir Frank was admitted to hospital on 15 December though it is not clear why.

In 2016 he was hospitalised with pneumonia and subsequently stopped traveling to races, though he made an exception in 2019 when he attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The 78-year-old, who was left tetraplegic following a car accident in 1986 as he was returning from pre-season testing at Paul Ricard, stepped down from the board at Williams in 2012, handing over the reins of the company to his daughter, Claire, who was subsequently appointed team principal.

In September, a month after the sale of the team to investment firm Dorilton Capital, it was announced that the forthcoming Italian Grand Prix at Monza would mark the final race for the Williams family in F1 after 43 years and 739 Grands Prix.

Since the team's maiden race on 8th May 1977 at Jarama in Spain, British outfit had been through many periods of triumph and adversity but had always navigated them as a family.

Winning 114 Grands Prix, taken 128 pole positions and secured 133 fastest laps, culminating in nine constructors' - a record for a British manufacturer - and seven drivers' titles, Williams is the third longest standing team in the history of the sport and one of its most successful.

At the end of a thoroughly miserable 2020, this is the good news all F1 fans needed.