Sir Frank Williams admitted to hospital

The Williams family issued a brief statement tonight following the news that Sir Frank Williams has been admitted to hospital.

"Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition," it read.

"Frank's medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time.

"We ask for you to respect the family's privacy. The team will release a further update in due course. Thank you."

Sir Frank stepped down from the board at Williams in 2012, handing over the reins of the company to his daughter, Claire, who was subsequently appointed team principal.

Sir Frank was left tetraplegic following a car accident in 1986 as he was returning from pre-season testing at Paul Ricard.

Nonetheless, along with Patrick Head, Williams took his team to further glory in both the drivers' and constructors' championships, his team still the most successful British outfit in terms of constructor titles.

He was Knighted in 1999, and was also made a Knight of the Legion of Honour by France for his work on Renault F1's engines.

In 2016 he was hospitalised with pneumonia and subsequently stopped traveling to races, though he made an exception in 2019 when he attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Pitpass and its readers wish Sir Frank a full and speedy recovery.