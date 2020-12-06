Site logo

Sakhir GP: Result

NEWS STORY
06/12/2020

Result of the Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Perez Racing Point 87 1h 31:15.114
2 Ocon Renault 87 + 0:10.518
3 Stroll Racing Point 87 + 0:11.869
4 Sainz McLaren 87 + 0:12.580
5 Ricciardo Renault 87 + 0:13.330
6 Albon Red Bull 87 + 0:13.842
7 Kvyat AlphaTauri 87 + 0:14.534
8 Bottas Mercedes 87 + 0:15.389
9 Russell Mercedes 87 + 0:18.556
10 Norris McLaren 87 + 0:19.541
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 87 + 0:20.527
12 Vettel Ferrari 87 + 0:22.611
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 87 + 0:24.111
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 87 + 0:26.153
15 Magnussen Haas 87 + 0:32.370
16 Aitken Williams 87 + 0:33.674
17 Fittipaldi Haas 87 + 0:36.858
Latifi Williams 52 Retired
Verstappen Red Bull 0 Accident
Leclerc Ferrari 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Russell (Mercedes) 0:55.404 (Lap 80)

