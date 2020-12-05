Site logo

Sakhir GP: Qualifying - Times

05/12/2020

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 0:53.377 148.480 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 0:53.403 0.026
3 Verstappen Red Bull 0:53.433 0.056
4 Leclerc Ferrari 0:53.613 0.236
5 Perez Racing Point 0:53.790 0.413
6 Kvyat AlphaTauri 0:53.906 0.529
7 Ricciardo Renault 0:53.957 0.580
8 Sainz McLaren 0:54.010 0.633
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 0:54.154 0.777
10 Stroll Racing Point 0:54.200 0.823
11 Ocon Renault 0:53.995
12 Albon Red Bull 0:54.026
13 Vettel Ferrari 0:54.175
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 0:54.377
15 Norris McLaren 0:54.693
16 Magnussen Haas 0:54.705
17 Latifi Williams 0:54.796
18 Aitken Williams 0:54.892
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 0:54.963
20 Fittipaldi Haas 0:55.426

