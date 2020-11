Bahrain GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "I'm happy with the pace today: it's an encouraging start, but it's very clear that the margins are extremely tight - one or two tenths could make a big difference on Saturday. We'll see how that plays out tomorrow, but I think the most important factor this weekend will be the tyre management. That could make the difference in the really tight battle we're in because it's close between ourselves and our rivals. The red flag affected everyone's long runs in FP2, but we were still able to learn a lot about the tyres. We will go away tonight and look into how we can improve further for tomorrow in qualifying and how the tyre wear can influence strategy in the race."

Lance Stroll: "I think today was a good start to the weekend and I'm happy with how the car felt out there. We looked on the pace pretty quickly in FP1 and we were able to improve in the more representative FP2 in the night-time conditions. The running was a bit disrupted today, due to the red flag and the 2021 tyre programme, but we were still able to get a good day's work done. That's given us a few things to think about and review tonight to see if we can find further improvements before qualifying tomorrow. As expected, today's running has shown that managing the tyre wear is going to be an important element of the race strategy, so that could make for an exciting race on Sunday."