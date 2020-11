Bahrain GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I had some test items on the car in FP1 and we didn't complete quite as many laps as we wanted but the second practice was better. You never have the perfect balance and there are still quite a few things to understand, but in general it has been a positive Friday. Mercedes are quick but that is no surprise and from our side we will just focus on getting the best out of our car and in the race as it can be aggressive on tyres around here. We tried some of the 2021 tyres in both sessions but it is difficult to know which compounds we were running. We were a bit all over the place in terms of grip and balance but that is something Pirelli can look at and it is the point of doing these tests."

Alex Albon: "Straight away from FP1 the car was feeling pretty good and then in FP2 we tried a couple of things that didn't quite work out. Later in the session I was a bit surprised by the lack of grip on track and the accident was at quite an awkward angle but I'm okay and it's just one of those things but I'm sorry to the guys in the garage. Throughout the year we've suffered with the rear tyres but strangely here it seems to be the fronts so we'll have to look at that and see how to make them last longer. We also sampled the prototype tyres and swapped between different compounds but they didn't have a lot of grip so we'll see how they develop and hopefully they improve."