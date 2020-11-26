Red Bull sporting director Wheatley tests positive for COVID

The FIA has revealed that Red Bull's sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley tested positive for COVID-19.

In a brief statement issued this morning, the FIA, Formula 1 and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing confirmed that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Bahrain Grand Prix, Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines, he will continue to isolate for the full 10 day period and therefore not attend the Bahrain Grands Prix.

No other members of the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team have been affected by this situation.

The news comes two weeks after Pirelli's Mario Isola tested positive for the virus, whivch in turn followed the news that Williams acting team boss, Simon Roberts had tested positive.