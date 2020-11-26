Site logo

Red Bull sporting director Wheatley tests positive for COVID

NEWS STORY
26/11/2020

The FIA has revealed that Red Bull's sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley tested positive for COVID-19.

In a brief statement issued this morning, the FIA, Formula 1 and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing confirmed that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Bahrain Grand Prix, Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines, he will continue to isolate for the full 10 day period and therefore not attend the Bahrain Grands Prix.

No other members of the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team have been affected by this situation.

The news comes two weeks after Pirelli's Mario Isola tested positive for the virus, whivch in turn followed the news that Williams acting team boss, Simon Roberts had tested positive.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms