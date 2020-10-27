Norris apologises for "careless" comments

As is so often the case these days, following Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix social media was awash with fans criticising the McLaren driver for comments he made in terms of Lewis Hamilton's historic 92nd Grand Prix win and his own clash with Lance Stroll.

Asked about Hamilton's achievement in the moments after the race, which saw the McLaren driver fail to score points for the third successive weekend, Norris said: "I'm happy for him, nothing more.

"It doesn't mean anything to me really," he added. "He's in a car which should win every race basically. He has to beat one or two other drivers, that's it.

"Fair play to him, he's still doing the job he has to do, but yeah, just another win for him."

On the face of it, his criticism of Lance Stroll, who was handed a 5s time penalty and 2 penalty points for causing the collision that left Norris with wing damage, was measured.

"I don't know what he was doing really," said the Briton in the moments after the race. "He went to the left, which I was quite surprised by when he could have very easily could have gone to the inside.

"I was easily halfway alongside and he just turns in," he continued. "He obviously didn't learn from Friday, but he doesn't seem to learn from anything he does.

"It happens a lot with him so I just need to make sure I stay away next time."

However, in the aftermath of the actual incident, over the team radio Norris was clearly heard to call the Racing Point driver a "c***".

Without explaining precisely what he was apologising for, Norris took to social media this morning.

"I owe an apology," he wrote. "I've been stupid and careless with some things I've said lately in media and interviews, and haven't shown the respect I should have to certain people.

"I'm not that kind of person, so know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry."