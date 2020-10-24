Portuguese GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A tough quali - I'm struggling a bit with the car this weekend, due to the difficult conditions of grip and wind. Maybe not as much as the others it seems, because we did a good job, but it's been pretty difficult. I haven't had good balance the whole weekend and we struggled to feel confident going into any session, but I think we made the most of it and we do have a competitive car. Maybe if we'd had another chance we could've improved, but it was tricky to get a lap together in the first place with the traffic. I'm looking forward to the race tomorrow where we can fight for points, let's see what we can do."

Carlos Sainz: "A challenging qualifying for us trying to figure out the tyres and especially tricky as the wind picked up through each session. Compared to the lap time in Q2 we simply got slower as conditions changed and the session went by. Nonetheless, we managed to put the two cars in Q3 again, which is a good result for the team. We aren't in a bad position to fight tomorrow and we'll try to bring the maximum points home."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "That was a tricky qualifying session in tricky conditions. Getting the tyres in the correct temperature window was a challenge in every part of quali, as was finding the right gap on track in which the drivers could put together clean laps. In addition to that, it got more and more windy throughout qualifying which was an additional challenge. The drivers and the team executed the run plan very well and ensured once again we had both cars in Q3.

"We've had a competitive car all weekend here and starting tomorrow's race from P7 and P8 keeps us in the battle with our direct competitors for P3 in the Constructors' Championship. The target for tomorrow is to score good points with both cars. We're looking forward to a great race on this exciting, intriguing Portimao circuit."