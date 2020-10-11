Eifel GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "It's been a challenging weekend for us. We have to be fairly happy with P5 and those 10 important points. I managed to be consistent on track and took advantage of the opportunities. However, our main competitors finished ahead and seemed to have better pace throughout the race. I never felt completely comfortable with the car, so we need to make sure we understand better the new parts. There are an important couple of weeks coming up to analyse what we do for the future and how we go into Portugal. Sorry for Lando today, it seemed to be the same issue as in Spa. We move on."

Lando Norris: "Initially we had a good start. Our strategy and pit-stop meant we had a decent first stint that put us in a strong position. Then obviously we had the power unit problem before the pit-stop, which was costing us a lot of time every lap. I was just dropping further and further away from a potential P4, and what looked like fighting for a podium. We could've scored some good points today and we haven't. Thanks to everyone in the team for all their hard work and effort this weekend. It's a shame - but on to the next one."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "A disappointing Sunday afternoon for us here in the Eifel. The team did a great job with the strategy and pit-stops, and both drivers drove excellent races. We looked set for good points with both cars - and perhaps better with Lando running in P4 and chasing Daniel to fight for a podium. Unfortunately, we had another power unit problem after we already had to install a new engine this morning on Lando's car. We need to wait for our colleagues from Renault to investigate, but it appears to be an issue similar to what Carlos experienced in Spa.

"On the positive side, Carlos raced to a good P5 and scored 10 important points."