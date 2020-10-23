No further action over Stroll - Verstappen clash

The stewards at Portimao have deemed that no further action is required following today's FP2 incident involving Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll.

In addition to hearing from both drivers and their team representatives, the stewards also reviewed video and audio evidence of the incident.

Stroll was on a fast lap and was allowed to pass by Verstappen on the lap preceding the incident.

Given the information from his team and usual practice, Verstappen assumed that Stroll would back off for the next lap and moved to overtake along the main straight.

However, Stroll was instructed by his team to go for a second flying lap.

Stroll assumed that Verstappen would have backed off to gain a gap between them, also in line with usual practice, and so was not looking for the overtaking Verstappen.

The drivers agreed that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding between them and that with hindsight, both could have contributed to avoid the incident.

The stewards therefore found that neither driver was wholly or predominantly at fault and opted to take no further action.