//
Site logo

Portuguese GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
23/10/2020

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Grande Premio de Portugal.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:18.410 132.747 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.749 0.339
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.191 0.781
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.309 0.899
5 Albon Red Bull 1:19.365 0.955
6 Sainz McLaren 1:19.441 1.031
7 Perez Racing Point 1:19.907 1.497
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:19.954 1.544
9 Ricciardo Renault 1:20.058 1.648
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:20.124 1.714
11 Vettel Ferrari 1:20.200 1.790
12 Norris McLaren 1:20.207 1.797
13 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:20.278 1.868
14 Magnussen Haas 1:20.846 2.436
15 Stroll Racing Point 1:20.954 2.544
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:21.009 2.599
17 Grosjean Haas 1:21.169 2.759
18 Russell Williams 1:21.374 2.964
19 Ocon Renault 1:21.673 3.263
20 Latifi Williams 1:22.054 3.644

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms