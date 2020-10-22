Portuguese GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Heineken Grande Premio de Portugal weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE Hamilton Mercedes 3 3 3 3 1 1 Bottas Mercedes 3 3 3 3 1 1 Vettel Ferrari 3 3 3 2 2 2 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 3 2 2 2 Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 Albon Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 Sainz McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 Norris McLaren 3 3 3 3 1 1 Ricciardo Renault 3 3 3 3 1 1 Ocon Renault 2 2 2 2 1 1 Kvyat AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 Gasly AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 Perez Racing Point 2 2 2 2 2 2 Stroll Racing Point 3 3 3 3 2 2 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 2 2 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 2 2 Grosjean Haas 2 3 3 2 2 2 Magnussen Haas 3 2 2 2 2 2 Russell Williams 3 3 3 2 1 1 Latifi Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2