Renault warned after tyre mix up

Renault has been handed an official warning after the French team made an error whilst running Pirelli's 2021 prototype tyres at the start of FP2.

Over the course of the thirty minute test at the start of the session, one driver in each team was scheduled to concentrate on a long run using one set of tyres, while his teammate had two sets, one being for baseline purposes and the other being a new construction.

At Renault, Daniel Ricciardo was the driver allotted the two types of tyre.

However, a mix-up saw the Australian run with three tyres from one set and one - the front-left - from the other, a breach of Article 24.2 a) of the Sporting Regulations.

Having heard from team representatives, it was agreed that the French team used the incorrect left front tyre from a set of a different specification, an offence with no apparent sporting benefit to the team as the set in question was a development set.

Consequently the team was only handed a warning for the offence.

