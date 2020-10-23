//
Site logo

Portuguese GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
23/10/2020

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Grande Premio de Portugal.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.940 133.547 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.535 0.595
3 Norris McLaren 1:18.743 0.803
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.838 0.898
5 Sainz McLaren 1:19.113 1.173
6 Vettel Ferrari 1:19.175 1.235
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:19.178 1.238
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.308 1.368
9 Ocon Renault 1:19.496 1.556
10 Albon Red Bull 1:19.643 1.703
11 Russell Williams 1:19.821 1.881
12 Perez Racing Point 1:19.901 1.961
13 Ricciardo Renault 1:19.987 2.047
14 Latifi Williams 1:20.465 2.525
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:20.490 2.550
16 Magnussen Haas 1:20.680 2.740
17 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:20.729 2.789
18 Grosjean Haas 1:20.867 2.927
19 Stroll Racing Point 1:20.983 3.043
20 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:21.396 3.456

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms