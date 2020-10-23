Portuguese GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "It's been a real challenge out there today and we need to improve the balance before qualifying. Hopefully, we can go away and make some progress tonight. I think we've already seen that this is going to be a very different type of race this weekend. The surface is very low grip and it didn't really improve from FP1 into FP2, so I wouldn't expect too much track evolution. It's a challenging circuit and I believe you'll see some teams and drivers look quick on Saturday and then struggle on Sunday, and vice versa. It will be about making the right compromises to perform strongly across Saturday and Sunday. It's all to play for and I'm confident we can be in the mix for good points on Sunday."

Lance Stroll: "It was a tricky day because it wasn't an easy track and it was very low grip. All the drivers were struggling out there. We know where we need to improve in terms of the balance of the car, so we'll go away and brainstorm overnight and come back with some ideas to be stronger tomorrow. It's a great circuit and the layout is a lot of fun - I just wish it had some more grip! But on the other side, that means it's a challenge to drive and mistakes will be punished, so that makes it a really exciting watch for the fans. The incident with Max was unfortunate. We've spoken and cleared the air, though. I don't think Max was expecting me to go for a second push lap and likewise I wasn't expecting anyone to be alongside me into Turn 1. As he had let me through on the last corner of the previous lap, I thought he would drop into the gap, but he didn't and we ended up coming together when neither of us expected it. It's been cleared by the stewards and we can draw a line under it and move on."