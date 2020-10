Rosberg launches Extreme E team

Nico Rosberg has announced the formation of Rosberg Xtreme Racing and revealed the team's entry into the inaugural season of the Extreme E electric racing series.

Rosberg Xtreme Racing will make its bow in 2021, competing in the revolutionary new off-road competition which will see 550-horsepower, electric SUVs competing in remote environments around the world in order to draw attention to the increasing effects of climate change.

Led by 2016 world champion and sustainability entrepreneur Rosberg, the team is an evolution of Team Rosberg, founded in 1994 by his father and 1982 F1 world champion, Keke Rosberg.

Today's announcement follows a similar announcemnt early last month from Rosberg's former teammate at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton who announced the creation of team, X44.

RXR builds on the team's success in the German Touring Car Masters (DTM) as well as Nico Rosberg's post-F1 career as an entrepreneur in the field of sustainable mobility.

Since retiring from Formula One, Rosberg has invested in numerous successful sustainability start-ups and is also an early investor and shareholder of the all-electric racing series Formula E. With his entrepreneurial commitment, Rosberg supports businesses that offer disruptive solutions in the transition to a sustainable society. In 2019, Rosberg founded the Greentech Festiva, a global platform to showcase pioneering green technologies.

A key factor in RXR's entry into Extreme E is the series' commitment to educate and inspire its audience to take action in the fight against climate change both internationally and locally across the five-race calendar which spans four continents. The team's commitment extends to off-track activities and projects with high-level institutions and initiatives that generate measurable social and environmental impact in the remote locations which Extreme E is set to visit. One of the first projects that the team will support in its opening season is an initiative by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which works with rural communities in Senegal to monitor available water resources and the status of vegetation.

Commenting on the team's unveiling, Nico Rosberg said: "We are thrilled to unveil Rosberg Xtreme Racing as the latest addition to Extreme E. The series represents an amazing opportunity to not only drive awareness but also inspire action in the fight against climate change - the single biggest threat to our planet today. Since retiring from F1 I have dedicated my career to sustainable technologies so to be able to combine these endeavours with my passion for racing is incredibly fulfilling.

Alejandro Agag, Extreme E Founder and CEO, said: "We are ecstatic to finally announce that Rosberg Xtreme Racing will be joining our line-up for the first season of Extreme E. We have been talking about this project for many months and we are thrilled he has chosen Extreme E for his formal return to motorsport as Founder and CEO of his own racing team. There is clearly a great synergy between Nico's endeavours in the sustainability field and the aims of Extreme E so his team is a hugely welcomed addition to the series."

Coinciding with the team's entry in Extreme E, leading eco luxury catamaran manufacturer Sunreef Yachts and the company's president Francis Lapp have extended their partnership with Nico Rosberg and are now also an official team partner of Rosberg Xtreme Racing. Further partners will be announced in the coming months.